Value Maritime sets up new company for shore-based carbon handling

July 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Value Maritime, a Dutch emission-reducing tech specialist for ships, has launched its sister company Value Carbon to manage shore-based carbon handling, re-use and storage services for shipping companies and factories.

Value Mariitime

“Value Carbon was born out of the momentum building in CO 2 -related services and the need for a trusted partner. The demand from clients was there, so we decided to stay ahead of the game and develop our knowledge around carbon handling, utilisation and storage and the governing regulations related to carbon.As with Value Maritime, we are again combining a solid business case with an environmental dividend,” Christiaan Nijst, Co-Founder and Director – Value Carbon said.

“We are now standing at the forefront of change in the carbon value chain and the very early stages of developing standards and regulations for carbon captured onboard ships. As humble front-runners in carbon capture, we’re now in the exciting position to help shape the maritime industry and carbon landscape, not just for the next generation, but for industry right now,” Rolf Bakker, Value Carbon, noted.

Value Carbon will manage the whole carbon value chain from captured carbon to utilisation and/or storage. It will focus specifically on locations where the carbon is captured and the most energy-efficient way to utilise or store it. Furthermore, it will include a whole spectrum of certified carbon services including offtake (sea-based and land-based), processing, transportation, reuse, storage, certification and trading.

The firm has defined each step of the carbon capture, offtake, purification, utilisation and/or storage process in order to calculate the effectiveness of the avoidance or removal of captured carbon. It is now in the process of having this verified and certified by the classification societies and relevant authorities.

The chain can start with capturing carbon onboard ships or capturing land-based carbon at low gas flows from factories. The operations team is partnering with outlets across Europe and is in discussions with providers in Gibraltar, Singapore and Houston.

“A promising business case right now is for Value Carbon to collect the captured carbon from the vessel or factory and deliver it to greenhouses. Using our portable purification module, we can inject purified CO 2 straight into the greenhouses to assist in the growth of crops and flowers etc.” Bakker added.

To remind, Value Maritime received an approval in principle (AiP) from classification society ABS for its carbon capture system onboard seagoing vessels.

The Filtree System is a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters sulphur and 99% of particulate matter. It includes a carbon capture module that captures the CO2 onboard in a battery container..