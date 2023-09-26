Value Maritime wraps up installation of Filtree system on Ardmore’s tanker

September 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Value Maritime has completed the first in a series of nine installations of its emissions-reducing Filtree systems for chemical tanker company Ardmore Shipping Corporation.



Taking place in China, this was the first time that Value Maritime has installed its system outside of Europe. The ship Ardmore Seaventure is also the first Ardmore vessel now fully equipped with Value Maritime’s Filtree system. The remaining installations for Ardmore Shipping are scheduled to take place in China over the next nine months.

According to the company, the plug-and-play modular Filtree system will allow for the filtration of sulphur dioxide, carbon dioxide (on further upgrade) and 99% of ultra-fine particulate matter from Ardmore’s vessels.

In a further boost for sustainability, the system features a Clean Loop mechanism that filters its own wash water. This removes oil residues and particulate matter and neutralizes the pH value of the discharge water.

Each of the nine installations on the Ardmore tankers will be carbon capture-ready to further reduce emissions. With this, the CO 2 from the vessel’s exhaust can be captured and stored in onboard tanks for onshore discharge later. The captured CO 2 may then be used in a sustainable manner, for example, in the agricultural and food industries, Value Maritime highlighted.

“We’re really pleased to have successfully completed the first in this series of installations for Ardmore. This represents a milestone moment for Value Maritime as the Filtree system makes its debut outside of Europe. We’re very proud to see this expansion, which is an indication of the relevance the system has in helping vessel operators to reduce their emissions,” Yvette van der Sommen, Commercial Director, Value Maritime stated.

“At Ardmore, our approach to the energy transition is underpinned by the mindset that shipping’s progress towards decarbonization is an evolution over time. While the industry continues to make regulatory progress away from carbon-intensive practices over the long term, the development and utilization of short-term solutions like Value Maritime’s Filtree solution, as well as many other technologies we have adopted, is as crucial as it is broadly applicable across all shipping sectors,” Anthony Gurnee, CEO of Ardmore noted.

In shipping, a well-defined energy transition plan can help to identify the key challenges and opportunities presented by the changing energy landscape. Ardmore’s order for nine Filtree systems is reflective of its ambitions for carbon emissions reduction and efficiency in its own fleet. The company owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes.