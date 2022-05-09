Van Oord orders study on Sofia inter-array cable stability

May 9, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Van Oord has contracted Peritus International to perform a study on inter-array cable stability for RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK.

The scope consists of calculating the on-bottom stability for the inter-array cables in challenging environmental conditions and shallow water.

According to Peritus, the detailed analysis work aims to increase the duration that the cables can be left on the seabed prior to trenching.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Van Oord picks Sofia inter-array cable supplier Posted: 2 months ago

Van Oord is the EPCI contractor for the inter-array cables and monopile foundations for the Sofia offshore wind project under a contract won at the beginning of 2021.

The Dutch company earlier this year selected Hellenic Cables for the supply of 66 kV inter-array cables and accessories for the 1.4 GW project.

The export cable will be delivered by Prysmian.

Sofia will feature 100 SG 14-222 DD turbines scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2026. Offshore construction is expected to start in 2023.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: