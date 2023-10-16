VARD orders MAN ES gensets for NCT Offshore’s hybrid cable-laying vessel

October 16, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) has secured an order from VARD to deliver high-speed 175D GenSets for a new cable-laying vessel (CLV) that is being built for Danish subsea specialist NCT Offshore.

Courtesy of VARD

VARD signed a contract with NCT Offshore for the design and construction of the 95-meter-long CLV in early 2023.

Now, the shipbuilder ordered 4 × MAN 12V175D-MEM GenSets as part of the vessel’s diesel-electric DP2 propulsion system, which also includes a hybrid battery package. The high-speed 175D GenSets will each come accompanied by compact selective catalytic reduction systems (MAN SCR).

According to MAN ES, the engines have the lowest lube-oil consumption on the market.

Florian Keiler, Head of High Speed, MAN Energy Solutions SE, said: “This exciting project is just the latest in the rapidly-growing offshore-wind farm market. Happily for us, the 175D is strongly represented within this segment where it is commonly the engine of choice for owner and yard alike.

“In such a green environment-driven sector, the 175D’s inherent fuel efficiency and low emissions make it an ideal propulsion solution, either as a standalone or – as in this case – as part of a hybrid package. It is also the engine with the lowest total cost of ownership in the market with a small environmental footprint.”

VARD, in close collaboration with NCT Offshore, specially designed the vessel for subsea cable laying operations with a high focus on good sea-keeping capabilities, excellent station-keeping performances, and low fuel consumption.

In addition to DP2 positioning and seakeeping systems, the CLV will be equipped with an intelligent power system solution for improved sustainability – encompassing batteries, switchboards, and shore connection – that will reduce fuel consumption and increase operability. The vessel will feature a bollard pull in excess of 60 tons, while maximum transit speed will exceed 14 knots.

Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.