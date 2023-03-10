VARD receives cable-layer order from Denmark

March 10, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

VARD has secured a contract with Denmark’s NCT Offshore for the design and construction of a cable laying vessel (CLV) of VARD 9 01 design.

Source: VARD

The vessel is designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, the hull will be built at Vard Tulcea in Romania, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of VARD’s shipyards in Norway.

According to the company, this VARD 9 01 has been specially designed and equipped for subsea cable laying operations in close collaboration with NCT Offshore, and with a high focus on good sea-keeping capabilities, excellent station-keeping performances and low fuel consumption.

“This is the second time in the span of 12 months that we have signed a contract with VARD for the delivery of a vessel,” said Head of Legal & Projects at NCT Offshore, Alexander Cortes. “Based on how well the past delivery was handled, it was an obvious choice for us to approach them with this second requirement.”

The vessel will be equipped with a complete SeaQ power and control package delivered by Vard Electro, encompassing batteries, switchboards, and shore connection, allowing for a reduction in fuel consumption and increased operability, and will be fitted with two main cable tanks, a T-ROV hangar, a walk-to-work system, and a large A-frame.

Vard Accommodation is delivering HVAC-R and interior concepts for the vessel that will be able to accommodate 60 persons in single cabins.

The 95-meter-long CLV will also be equipped with a DP2 system as the primary activities are inter-array cable installation, with capability of cable repair/maintenance and fiber optic cable installation built into its design and fitting.

Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We are very pleased to again sell a VARD 9 01 design in an upgraded version targeting renewables and fiber optics work and continue our relationship with NCT Offshore,” said Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing in VARD, Roy Arne Stavik. “They first came to us last year when they bought a PSV of VARD 1 08 design. We do appreciate them coming back to us with this new build project.”

Just a few days ago VARD announced it had signed a contract with an international shipping company for the design and construction of a new cable-laying vessel. In the statement, the company did not reveal any information about the client.

VARD is also building a new cable layer for Italian cabling giant Prysmian Group, the cable-laying vessel Calypso for Van Oord, as well as Ocean Infinity’s high-tech Armada fleet.