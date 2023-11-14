Viasea: New wind- and hydrogen-powered ships to gradually become 100% zero emission

November 14, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The new wind- and hydrogen-powered containerships that will join Viasea Shipping’s fleet will be gradually switching to zero-emission operation depending on the hydrogen availability, the Norwegian shipping line said.

Viasea

“At the startup, the combination of hydrogen and diesel operation will result in over a 75% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to an equivalent diesel-powered vessel. With 100% hydrogen operation, the ship will be emission-free,” Viasea Shipping explained.

“Hydrogen refuelling is initially planned in Norway. As hydrogen becomes available elsewhere along the planned route, the ships will be able to operate entirely without diesel.”

As Offshore Energy earlier reported, Enova, a Norwegian government enterprise, is providing substantial support of a total of NOK 171.8 million (about $15.5 million) to Viasea Shipping for the acquisition of two hydrogen-powered container vessels.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Enova pumps $65.6 million into zero-emission ship and tech projects Posted: about 1 month ago

Once completed, these ships will be deployed on the company’s existing routes between Norway, the Baltics and Northern Europe.

When starting the operations, the two ships will be powered by a combination of hydrogen and diesel. They will also be equipped with two large rotor sails, a battery pack, and various other energy efficiency measures. The total energy requirements will be reduced by more than 30%, consequently decreasing the overall fuel needs.

Viasea’s Green Vision

The latest Viasea’s strategy — to build two new ships supported by Enova funds — has placed emphasis on the environmental and sustainability aspects of sea freight.

“We believe that advanced green hydrogen technology will revolutionize maritime transport in Europe, resulting in zero emissions. Since the founding of Viasea Shipping seven years ago, the goal has been to deliver more sustainable transport to the market. First as a greener alternative to road transport, and now with a focus on zero-emission maritime transport in Europe. This is our first step,” Morten Pettersen, Managing Director, Viasea Shipping, pointed out.

Related Article Posted: 28 days ago 80 million gt of zero-emission ships needed annually by 2040 Posted: 28 days ago

“Viasea’s commitment to building these advanced ships demonstrates that logistics companies can be pioneers for a sustainable future,” Rohit Sharma, Sustainable Advisor, Viasea Shipping, ColliCare Group, said.

Collaboration with Norwegian Ship Design

The Norwegian Ship Design Company has been selected to develop the zero-emission ship concept powered by hydrogen and wind.

The short sea container ship concept is based on scaled-up concept solutions of technology developed under the designation “Powered by Nature,” which the company has developed in collaboration with Egil Ulvan Rederi. The concept has garnered international recognition for its technological solutions.