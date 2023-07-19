VIDEO: Hapag-Lloyd’s 26,600 TEU boxship features massive LNG storage tank

July 19, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has released a video of how a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank was installed on its LNG-powered 23,600 TEU containership Berlin Express.

Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

As informed, the LNG tank was installed during the construction process at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in South Korea. The containership, which is the first out of twelve newbuilds with 23,600 TEU and dual-fuel propulsion, was delivered to the company on 14 June this year.

The LNG-powered boxship has recently received LNG from energy company World Fuel Services Corporation in China. Dual-fuel Berlin Express took delivery of 6,000 cubic meters of bonded LNG fuel in an operation that lasted around 20 hours.

In late 2020 and mid-2021, the European ocean carrier ordered a dozen of new ultra large container vessels (ULCVs) from Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

According to the company, the 400-meter long and 61-meter wide ships will be among the largest ships in the world. The vessels will be fitted with fuel-efficient high-pressure dual-fuel engines, that will operate on LNG, but they will have alternatively sufficient tank capacity to operate on conventional fuel.