Viking Line gets DNV GL verification for COVID-19 management

Finland-based ferry company Viking Line became the first shipping company in the world to get DNV GL’s verification in accordance with its My Care methodology for infection prevention.

DNV GL launched the new certification for the maritime industry aimed at facilitating industry players to resume operations better prepared for COVID-19 or other emerging pathogens.

The in-house developed methodology applies hospital quality standards and systems.

Image courtesy: Viking Line

This is especially important for the passenger transport industry, which needs to reassure the public the ships are safe for travel again.

CIP-M certification enables companies to demonstrate they have procedures and systems in place for the proper prevention, control, and mitigation of infection, to protect their customers and crews.

This verification granted to Viking Line covers all seven of its vessels and operations in six terminals in Stockholm, Kapellskär, Mariehamn, Turku, Tallinn, and Helsinki.

“The safety of our passengers and employees is always Viking Line’s top priority, and that is also the case during this pandemic. Everyone must be able to travel safely with us. We have long carried out infection risk preventive work and have now chosen to be assessed by a third party to quality-assure our work in conjunction with COVID-19. Our employees’ considerable efforts are impressive. We have achieved this thanks to their skills and engagement,” says Jan Hanses, president and CEO of Viking Line.

Viking Line’s ability to carry out service on the Baltic Sea is determined by decisions made by the authorities in Sweden, Finland and Estonia. A key component of the company’s safety work is health directives and infectious disease control manuals that are continuously used and updated in its operations.

“The application of My Care creates trust since the focus is to prevent infectious diseases. It also demonstrates Viking Line’s strong engagement in further developing its HSE (Health, Security & Environment) processes. A third-party assessment provides assurance that the right measures have been taken to protect people, work transparently and increase the trust of passengers and other stakeholders,” says Luca Crisciotti, CEO, DNV GL- Business Assurance.