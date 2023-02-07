Vopak and Port of Antwerp-Bruges set sights on new green energy hub at former Gunvor site

February 7, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch tank storage company Vopak has decided to acquire the shares of Gunvor Petroleum Antwerp from commodity trader Gunvor Group, and gain access to the Gunvor concession in the Antwerp port area, with an aim to sustainably redevelop the site to support renewable energy.

Location of Gunvor site. Courtesy of Vopak

The site’s size is some 105 hectares and it offers deep-sea, river, road and rail access as well as pipeline connections to Northwest Europe. The adjacent and future pipelines are said to be suitable for transporting i.a. propylene, ethylene, CO2 and hydrogen.

Together with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Vopak plans to take advantage of these site characteristics and focus on joint development/implementation to support renewable energy.

The partners’ common aim is to jointly develop a new green energy hub as Vopak intends to reconfigure the concessions to make a positive contribution to the decarbonisation of the industrial cluster on the Antwerp port platform.

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said: “As Port of Antwerp-Bruges, we are very pleased that Vopak has found expansion opportunities on the Gunvor site. This Dutch global player has been an established value on the Antwerp port platform for many years and will continue to focus on green ammonia, sustainable fuels and finer chemical products at the new site.

“Not only does this allow Vopak to continue to grow within our port in line with the strategy of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, but we are also demonstrating how, as a port, we are shaping the energy transition together with businesses.”

According to Annick De Ridder, Vice-Mayor of the City of Antwerp and President of the board of directors of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the collaboration with Vopak fits perfectly with Port of Antwerp-Bruges’ ambition to become the energy gateway to Europe as a ‘green port’.

Related Article Posted: 9 months ago Port of Antwerp-Bruges aims to be ‘energy gateway’ to Europe Posted: 9 months ago

Patrick van der Voort, President Europe & Africa, Royal Vopak, added: “We are very pleased to have access to this prime location in Europe’s leading petrochemical cluster. It offers us a unique opportunity to implement our strategy, forge new partnerships and support the industry in its decarbonisation by developing critical infrastructure. The site’s extensive size, strategic location and connectivity to Northwest Europe offer unparalleled opportunities.”