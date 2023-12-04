Vopak becomes 50% shareholder in EemsEnergy Terminal

December 4, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch tank storage company Vopak and compatriot energy network operator Gasunie have completed the principle agreement whereby Vopak becomes a 50% shareholder in EemsEnergy Terminal, an LNG import terminal in Eemshaven in the Netherlands.

Courtesy of Gasunie

Vopak and Gasunie announced the principle agreement in April this year, highlighting their commitment to jointly develop and operate open-access LNG infrastructure in the Netherlands and contribute to the energy security of Europe.

Developed by Gasunie as a means to reduce the dependency on Russian gas, this floating LNG terminal has been operational since September 15, 2022, allowing for an additional import of 8 billion cubic meters per year.

Vopak and Gasnuie said they are working together to increase the terminal’s capacity further towards 10 billion cubic meters per year.

In addition, the partners indeed to further develop the Eemshaven site to facilitate the import of green hydrogen.

Hans Coenen, member of executive board at Gasunie, said: “I am pleased with Vopak entering as a co-shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal. Vopak is our long-term partner in enabling LNG – import and terminalling. By pooling our knowledge and experience we offer a unique and reliable LNG import solution and we will be even better positioned and committed to the future developments.”

Dick Richelle, CEO at Vopak, added: “We are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Gasunie. This fits very well with Vopak’s strategy to grow in LNG infrastructure and accelerate towards new energies. We are proud to develop and operate reliable and open access infrastructure as this plays an important role both in the security of energy, as well as in the energy transition.”

Vopak and Gasunie are both the founders and joint owners of the LNG Gate terminal in Rotterdam which has been operational since 2011. Once all envisaged projects have been completed, the combined total regas capacity of both terminals will be 28 billion cubic meters per year.