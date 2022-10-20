Vos Prodect cable hang-offs for Danish offshore wind farms

October 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Hellenic Cables has awarded Vos Prodect with a contract to deliver its sealed cable hang-off systems for the Vesterhav Nord and Syd offshore wind farms in the Danish North Sea.

Vos Prodect said it will perform an extensive test program at the testing facility using the 66kV cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) insulated inter-array cables.

According to the company, the tests are conducted in order to verify and confirm that the temporary clamp locks the cables in a reliable and safe manner, without damaging them.

Hellenic Cables is in charge of manufacturing and delivering the projects’ inter-array cables under a contract won in September 2021, while Asso.subsea will install the cables at the two wind farms.

Vos Prodect and Hellenic Cables most recently worked together on the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Respectively located nine and eight kilometers offshore, Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord will comprise a total of 41 Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW turbines with a combined capacity of 344.4 MW.

The Danish Energy Agency approved the construction of the two projects in December 2020.

Commissioning is expected by the end of 2023.