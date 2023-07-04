Vos Prodect joins Jan De Nul on new Scottish interconnector

July 4, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based Vos Prodect, in collaboration with Jan De Nul, has been selected to provide pipes for the new Pentland Firth interconnector in Scotland.

The Pentland First East project 3 will consist of a new subsea power cable between Caithness at Murkle Bay to Rackwick Bay at Hoy.

Jan De Nul is in charge of installing the subsea power cable and Vos Prodect has been selected to supply over 2,000 meters of articulated cast iron protection pipes.

The UK company in 2020 supplied 1,800 meters of articulated pipes for Pentland Firth East project 2, and in 2022 over 2000 meters of cable protection systems for the Orkney Isles Project.

To remind, Jan De Nul secured a contract with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution in November 2022 to deliver the new interconnector.

Cable-laying vessel (CLV) Connector will install the subsea cable, supported by the company’s in-house trenching expertise and tools to perform the cable protection scope.