Wärtsilä hybrid tech ordered for Misje Rederi bulkers

November 26, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to deliver its hybrid solution for three 5,000 dwt bulk carriers.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The 90-metre long vessels are being built at the Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka for Misje Eco Bulk, a unit of Norway-based Misje Rederi group.

The fully integrated hybrid solution will enable the vessels to sail in and out of port, and to perform cargo operations, completely emissions-free.

In a previous statement, Misje Rederi said the type of cargo they will carry includes bulk cargo, grain, timber, unit loads and containers.

Each vessel is powered by a four-stroke diesel engine with an electric hybrid system supplying additional power through a battery system.

The order also includes an option for an additional three vessels.

The development of the efficient and sustainable propulsion solution was carried out from an early stage of the project in close cooperation between Wärtsilä and Misje Eco Bulk.

The vessels are designed to be converted to full zero-emissions operation as the technology develops.

The scope of supply includes a Wärtsilä 20 main engine, the NOx Reducer (NOR) and the power transmission system.

Wärtsilä will also deliver the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), its ProTouch bridge control system, the electrical and automation systems, the hybrid battery solutions, energy management system (EMS), transformers, motors and shaft line.

The EMS functions as the ‘brain’ in the Wärtsilä Hybrid solution optimizing the energy flows between the different power sources, storage and consumers to achieve the highest efficiency possible.

Delivery of the equipment will commence in autumn 2021, and the first of the three ships is scheduled to enter service in mid-2022. The subsequent vessels will be delivered at four-month intervals.