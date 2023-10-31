Wärtsilä receives CCS’ type approval for methanol engine

October 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

China Classification Society (CCS) has issued a type approval certificate for methanol engine developed by Finnish technology group Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä

The certificate is a confirmation that the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine design and functionality are approved and now ready for safe use in CCS-classed marine installations. This is the first time CCS has signed a methanol engine type approval certificate, according to the company.

The Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine, launched in 2022, is a multifuel engine that can run on methanol, LFO, liquid biofuels and HFO. It is suitable for use as a diesel-electric engine, an auxiliary engine and a variable-speed main engine, both for CPP and FMP propulsion.

The relevant vessel segments cover everything from offshore support vessels, ferries, fishing vessels, dredgers, merchant ships, icebreakers, navy vessels and oil and drilling rigs.

“We want to express our gratitude to delegation for the certification and the collaboration on making this happen,” Wärtsilä’s officials commented.

Last month, Wärtsilä was contracted to supply an integrated hybrid propulsion system for the two vessels, with each vessel to be equipped with two Wärtsilä 32 multi-fuel engines capable now of operating on methanol fuel for the world’s first methanol-fueled RoRo vessels.

The vessels will be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) for the Swedish shipping company Stena RoRo.