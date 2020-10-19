Wärtsilä tech ordered for Harvey’s LNG-fueled PSVs
The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply its energy storage system (ESS) to be retrofitted on four Harvey Energy class LNG-fueled platform supply vessels (PSVs).
The fifth vessel in this class was earlier fitted with a Wärtsilä ESS.
When the upgrade project is completed, all five vessels will be capable of full tri-fuel operation.
The boats will be capable of closed bus Dynamic Positioning (DP) operation running only one engine augmented by the Wärtsilä Energy Storage System.
When stationary in the field or in port, the boats will be able to operate on battery power only, thereby greatly reducing both fuel consumption and exhaust emissions, Wärtsilä said in its statement.
The four vessels, the Harvey Power, Harvey Liberty, Harvey Freedom, and Harvey America, will each be fitted with a Wärtsilä ESS comprising a Closed Bus-Tie 1360Kw Drive with 746 kWh 1100 VDC Batteries.
The retrofitting project will commence in 2021 and will be completed in early 2022.
