Wärtsilä tech ordered for six LPG carriers

March 22, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has won the contract to supply the Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply systems for six new 93,000 cubic meters capacity Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier vessels.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The six very large LPG carrier vessels, which will be among the largest vessels of this type, are being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China for Singapore-based Petredec.

Vice president and commercial director of Jiangnan Shipyard Lin Qinshan said: “This new 93K Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) is the 4th generation of VLGC developed by Jiangnan. Its advanced and optimal technology and system, its comprehensive economic and technical performance are in the leading level of the industry.”

The vessels will be fitted with Wärtsilä’s Cargo Handling system and the Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply system (LFSS).

Wärtsilä is currently the only company with Petroleum Gas Fuel Supply systems in operation. The Wärtsilä solutions will be supported with the company’s digital Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (OPERIM) system to provide real-time data that will allow optimal operational efficiency.

The LPG Fuel Supply system is considered an example of Wärtsilä’s ability to bring systems that raise efficiency and support environmental sustainability to the market.