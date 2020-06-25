Wärtsilä to boost efficiency of E-Marine’s cable layer
- Vessels
Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted by Dubai-based E-Marine, a specialist operator of cable layer vessels, to improve the efficiency of its cable layer Umm Al Anber.
The comprehensive scope of solutions ordered back in May includes two Controlled Pitch Propeller (CPP) systems with control and fuel efficiency devices, two Wärtsilä tunnel thrusters, a Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engine, and class-approved ship design engineering services.
“Being able to deliver everything in line with the tight schedule required by the customer is a challenge that Wärtsilä is capable of meeting. Our track record in this respect speaks for itself. Furthermore, we have a strong support presence in the U.A.E. and throughout the Middle East region to ensure the ongoing reliability and high performance of our solutions,” says Sandeep Padhi, Senior Sales Account Manager, Wärtsilä Marine.
“E-Marine is investing heavily in new technologies to ensure that its operating efficiency remains at the highest level possible. This upgrading programme is aimed at delivering the best possible service to our customers, and the Wärtsilä solutions are an essential element within that ambition,” says Capt. Adil Salmanov, General Manager, Marine Operations, E-Marine.
. The delivery is scheduled for October this year.
The UAE-flagged cable ship was built in 1972 and converted in 1996 in the UK. It is a large cable ship working with class ROV’s that can operate at sea for longer periods.
The vessel, featuring a gross tonnage of 7,750 tons and a length overall of 134 meters, has the capacity to accommodate 105 people.
E-Marine, which specializes in submarine cable installation and maintenance, has a fleet of four cable ships and a newly acquired multi-purpose vessel ARHBBA (DP-II).
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 7 days ago
New Mauritius cargo vessel to feature Wärtsilä propulsion system
Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has received a contract to install its fully integrated main propu...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Wärtsilä to boost fuel efficiency for KOTC’s VLCC quartet
The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted by Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), a subsidiary ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months agoPremium
- long read
UXO Risk mitigation tools and techniques
By Eize de Vries Unexploded ordnance (UXO) represents substantial risk and cost for the rapidly grow...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Wärtsilä’s power solution to decrease need for maintenance on NUIs
Finland’s technology group Wärtsilä has introduced an agreement-based power solution for new n...Posted: 5 months ago