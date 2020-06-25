Wärtsilä to boost efficiency of E-Marine’s cable layer

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted by Dubai-based E-Marine, a specialist operator of cable layer vessels, to improve the efficiency of its cable layer Umm Al Anber.

The comprehensive scope of solutions ordered back in May includes two Controlled Pitch Propeller (CPP) systems with control and fuel efficiency devices, two Wärtsilä tunnel thrusters, a Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engine, and class-approved ship design engineering services.

Image Copyright: E-Marine

“Being able to deliver everything in line with the tight schedule required by the customer is a challenge that Wärtsilä is capable of meeting. Our track record in this respect speaks for itself. Furthermore, we have a strong support presence in the U.A.E. and throughout the Middle East region to ensure the ongoing reliability and high performance of our solutions,” says Sandeep Padhi, Senior Sales Account Manager, Wärtsilä Marine.

“E-Marine is investing heavily in new technologies to ensure that its operating efficiency remains at the highest level possible. This upgrading programme is aimed at delivering the best possible service to our customers, and the Wärtsilä solutions are an essential element within that ambition,” says Capt. Adil Salmanov, General Manager, Marine Operations, E-Marine.

. The delivery is scheduled for October this year.

The UAE-flagged cable ship was built in 1972 and converted in 1996 in the UK. It is a large cable ship working with class ROV’s that can operate at sea for longer periods.

The vessel, featuring a gross tonnage of 7,750 tons and a length overall of 134 meters, has the capacity to accommodate 105 people.

E-Marine, which specializes in submarine cable installation and maintenance, has a fleet of four cable ships and a newly acquired multi-purpose vessel ARHBBA (DP-II).