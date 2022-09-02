Wärtsilä to supply engines for Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística’s ATBs

September 2, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the engines for two new articulated tug barges (ATBs) owned by Brazilian logistics integrator Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística, a member of A.P.Moller – Maersk.

The two 6400 kW vessels have been designed by Robert Allan Ltd and are being built at the Estaleiro Rio Maguari yard in Brazil. Each will operate with two Wärtsilä 32 engines which have features that promote fuel conservation and lower emission levels. They can be upgraded to accept future carbon-neutral fuels as they become available and viable, the Finnish technology provider said.

The order was placed in May 2022.

“We have had very good support from Wärtsilä throughout this project. Our companies are both working hard to reduce the environmental impact of shipping, and our choice of the Wärtsilä 32 engine will meet both our short-term and long-term ambitions,” says Marcus Voloch, Managing Director, Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística.

“Decarbonisation is at the centre of Wärtsilä’s strategic focus and working with customers that are equally committed certainly helps in achieving smooth project planning and execution. A key enabler will be the adoption of future fuels, and the Wärtsilä 32 engine has the flexibility and upgradeability to be converted as necessary,” explains Mário Barbosa, Senior Sales Manager, Latin America, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered to the yard commencing in June 2023, and the first vessel is expected to be completed later that year. It will operate along the Brazilian coast.

At the beginning of this year, Danish shipping major Maersk set ambitious targets for the entire group to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2040 – one decade ahead of its initial 2050 ambition.

The targets go beyond previous efforts to reduce emissions related to the ocean fleet as they cover all direct and indirect emissions across the entire Maersk business.