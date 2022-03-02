Wärtsilä to upkeep Viking Line’s climate-smart flagship

March 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been hired to provide technical management for a broad scope of solutions installed on Viking Line’s new climate-smart ship Viking Glory.

Credits to Viking Line

The three-year technical management agreement covers maintenance planning for the Wärtsilä equipment, including six LNG-powered Wärtsilä 31DF engines, two LNGPac fuel gas supply systems and three tunnel thrusters.

Under the agreement, Wärtsilä will also include insight into engine health and on-demand remote operational and technical support.

“Wärtsilä is delighted to continue the collaboration with Viking Line on their new flagship”, said Henrik Wilhelms, director of Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä Marine Power. “A vessel designed to minimise emissions is just the start. Successful maintenance and technical support are needed to keep equipment and the vessel operating at top efficiency and ensure the lowest possible carbon footprint in the future.“

Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line added: “Viking Glory is a flagship for climate-smart technology and encapsulates our group ambition to be a forerunner of responsible navigation. Wärtsilä’s technical support, as well as its technologies, will help us achieve this vision.”

The LNG-fueled ferry is 222.6 metres long with a gross tonnage of 66,813 tonnes and a cargo capacity of 1,500 metres.

Constructed at China’s XSI shipyard as the first ship in the world to be equipped with Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines, Viking Glory will fly the Finnish flag.

Other Wärtsilä equipment on the vessel includes the Aquarius UV ballast water management system, Nacos Platinum navigation system and dynamic positioning system.

With the first commercial sailing expected to begin this week, the ship will operate between Turku in Finland and Stockholm in Sweden.

Related Article Posted: 23 days ago Watch: Climate-smart Viking Glory completes journey home Posted: 23 days ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: