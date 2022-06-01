Wärtsilä’s new tech centre to speed up marine and energy decarbonisation

June 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has opened its new technology centre to contribute to efforts to advance the global decarbonisation of maritime and energy sectors.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä.

The Sustainable Technology Hub is located in Vaasa, Finland, and it features a fuel laboratory, flexible technology and engine testing facilities, as well as a production system with a high level of automation.

Through this hub, Wärtsilä aims to accelerate decarbonisation by fostering innovation, collaboration and the development of green technologies using sustainable fuels and digital technologies.

The construction of the new centre was announced in 2018 with a total investment of around $268 million. It employs 1500 people under one roof, providing operational efficiency as well as a reduced carbon footprint in logistics, Wärtsilä said.

The centre also has advanced energy recovery systems that enable self-sufficiency for heat energy. With the expansion of sustainable fuels, it is said to be a cornerstone for achieving the company’s 2030 target for carbon neutrality in its own operations.

According to Wärtsilä, the important parts of the hub’s output will be innovation and the development of service solutions to help customers optimise their operations and speed up their decarbonisation journey.

Håkan Agnevall, president and CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation, said that the centre marks the start of a new era for the company.

“By taking advantage of innovative technologies that already exist today, we can speed up the development of future-proof engines capable of running on sustainable fuels. We can now demonstrate that a carbon-neutral future is achievable”, Agnevall concludes.

At the beginning of the year, the company released its Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine to the market, and within 2023 an ammonia concept will be ready. A hydrogen concept is expected to be available in 2025.

