Wärtsilä unveils four new engines capable of running on methanol

December 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology group has revealed it will add four new methanol engines to its portfolio, including Wärtsilä 20, Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 46F and Wärtsilä 46TS engines which will be capable of operating on methanol fuel.

Wärtsilä

As explained, the new engines will come after the company introduced its Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine last year.

Throughout its diesel engine portfolio, covering both new engines as well as those currently in operation, Wärtsilä is developing the corresponding methanol retrofit capabilities.

Methanol upgrades are either available or under development for the Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 32, Wärtsilä 46F, Wärtsilä 46TS and Wärtsilä ZA40S engines., whereas the Wärtsilä 20 engine family can be ordered with methanol combustion capabilities. By making these engines capable of running on methanol fuel, the Finnish company has expanded its methanol offering to a wide range of vessel types across the marine industry.

“Decarbonisation is front and centre to our strategy going forward, and the development of engines capable of running on future fuels is crucial to that. Wärtsilä takes an innovative approach to supporting the marine industry’s transformation to more sustainable operations, and this broad range of methanol engines emphasises this,” said Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä’s Marine Power business.

“Wärtsilä is backing its extensive experience with strong investments in developing new fuel flexible technologies and products. We recognise that it is vital for ship owners to have maximum flexibility and to keep options open as the industry navigates the uncertain pathway to net zero, and we are working hard to deliver this operational flexibility. Our track record is already very solid, and this expanded engine portfolio adds to both our accomplishments and our long-term commitment to the maritime industry,” stated Stefan Nysjö, Vice President of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The four new methanol engines will be available for deliveries at different points from 2025 onwards.

Methanol is one of the primary alternative fuel choices for the shipping industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For example, ‘green’ methanol can be produced using renewable energy sources and carbon capture technology, making it a sustainable and carbon-neutral option. It can also be rather easily integrated into existing shipping operations as it can be stored and transported using the existing infrastructure for conventional liquid fuels.

Last year, the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine and MethanolPac storage and supply system were launched, becoming one of the first commercially available solutions for using methanol as a fuel in the maritime industry. The Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine has received type approval certificates from several classification societies. In October this year, the firm obtained a type approval certificate for methanol engine from China Classification Society (CCS).

The Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine, launched in 2022, is a multifuel engine that can run on methanol, LFO, liquid biofuels and HFO. It is suitable for use as a diesel-electric engine, an auxiliary engine and a variable-speed main engine, both for CPP and FMP propulsion.

The relevant vessel segments cover everything from offshore support vessels, ferries, fishing vessels, dredgers, merchant ships, icebreakers, navy vessels and oil and drilling rigs.