Photo: Screenshot. Source: Avance Gas' Youtube channel

Back to overview
Home Clean fuel WATCH: Avance Gas’ third dual-fuel VLGC takes to gas trials

WATCH: Avance Gas’ third dual-fuel VLGC takes to gas trials

January 25, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Avance Rigel, Avance Gas’ third newbuild very large gas carrier (VLGC), has completed gas trials outside Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in South Korea.

The trials took place in January 2023 prior to the vessel’s delivery which is scheduled for early February 2023.

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies.

The Avance Rigel is a 91,000 cbm dual-fuel VLGC capable of running on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its propulsion technology is said to provide a reduction in the carbon footprint of about 40% compared to traditional VLGCs.

In addition to being able to run on LPG, the vessels are intended to be prepared for ammonia as fuel as Avance Gas looks to position itself for a zero-carbon fuel solution as soon as the technology is ready and feasible.

This is the third unit in a series of six VLGC newbuilds being constructed by the South Korean shipyard for Avance Gas.

The fourth VLGC Avance Avior was launched on 13 December 2022 and is set to be delivered soon with its sister vessel Avance Rigel

Related Article

As announced earlier, Avance Gas secured financing for the two vessels. In May 2022, the company signed a $555 million sustainability-linked term facility with a bank syndicate. The facility is a refinancing of the previous bank facility financing the nine VLGCs including financing of the newbuilds Avance Rigel and Avance Avior.

Video source: Avance Gas

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group

  • Partner

    ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Partner

    Boskalis

    With 800 specialized vessels and an unprecedented breadth of activities in 90 countries across six continents we help our clients in the offshore industry…