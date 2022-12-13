Watch: Construction of Tallink MyStar squeezed into 4 minutes

December 13, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has released the timelapse of its two-year-long construction of the new fast passenger ferry MyStar.

The time-lapse video shows various stages of the construction process throughout different seasons as we get a behind-the-scenes peek into the creation of the final product.

The construction was launched in April 2020 and the ferry was completed and delivered last week to TallinkGroup.

The Ice-class 1A ship has a gross tonnage of 50,625 tons and it is 30.6 meters wide. The 212-metre-long MyStar can accommodate 2,800 passengers and up to 750 passenger vehicles. It is fitted with 46 cabins and has 12 decks. The shuttle ferry can sail at a speed of up to 27 knots.

It is equipped with five 8-cylinder dual-fuel main engines with 42,000 KW power output capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine diesel oil. MyStar is using diesel-electric propulsion combined with fixed pitch propellers. It is also fitted with shore-to-ship power solution which is a part of Twin-Port 3 measure and is co-financed by the EU The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The construction of the vessel cost EUR 247 million, according to Tallink.

MyStar; Image credit: Tallink MyStar; Image credit: Tallink

MyStar, Tallink Grupp’s new flagship, arrived at its home port, Port of Tallinn, Old City Harbour on Saturday, 10 December 2022.

The ferry is scheduled to start operating on 13 December departing from Tallinn to Helsinki at 13.30 local Estonian time.

The ferry will join the company’s vessels Megastar and Star on the shuttle service route. Tallink’s fleet consists of 15 vessels operating routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line.