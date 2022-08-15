Watch UECC’s giant hybrid car carrier debut at Grimsby River Terminal

August 15, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

The multi-fuel future in the shipping industry is here with pioneering vessels fitted with hybrid technological solutions starting to ‘strut their stuff’ across global ports.

One such example is the 2022-built deep sea car carrier MV Auto Achieve, which made its debut at the Grimsby River Terminal (GRT), the Port of Grimsby in the UK. This is the first time the terminal welcomed a deep sea car carrier powered by a multi-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG)/battery hybrid engine. The ship was carrying a cargo of electric Kia vehicles. In its strategy up to 2045 Kia has committed to achieving carbon neutrality.

“Part of this plan focuses on collaboration with our supply chain partners to achieve lower emissions throughout our entire value chain. UECC’s MV Auto Achieve vessel is a great example of innovation to enhance emissions reduction and we’re proud to have our new electrified vehicles transported via one of the cleanest methods possible today,” Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK Ltd. commented.

MV Auto Achieve, owned by United European Car Carriers (UECC), was built this year at the Jiangnan Shipyard, China, and is the second pure car and truck carrier (PCTCs) vessel in the company’s sustainable fleet. It is also the first Eukor vessel to come to the GRT.

Daniel Gent, Energy and Sustainability Manager, UECC, said that the vessel’s multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid system can bring customers a carbon reduction of up to 40%.

“Additionally, the vessel’s unique design allows for improved air quality in the port and the local area. Grimsby is an important place that holds more than 30 years of history for our organisation, and we are immensely proud to see our newest vessel here today,” he noted.

According to UECC, these multi-fuel engine vessels enable a carbon dioxide emissions reduction of around 25%, SOx and particulate matter by 90% and NOx by 85% from the use of LNG and are also adaptable for low-carbon fuels such as bio-LNG and synthetic fuels as these become available.