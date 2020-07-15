Webtool develops autonomous subsea valve activator
- Research & Development
Webtool has developed an autonomous subsea resettable valve for installation and use with a charged hydraulic fluid store.
Activated by a steel wire rope line, the valve activation system is designed for applications where autonomous operation is needed in the event of an emergency.
Constructed from stainless steel, the valve activator comprises a ball valve, spring detention cartridge set to the appropriate activation force needed to allow the valve to open, and valve activating lever that also functions as a removable rod arm.
Charged with hydraulic fluid, when activated the rod arm rotates through 90 degrees.
This causes the activator’s ball valve to rotate releasing stored hydraulic fluid, when fully open the rod arm is released.
The valve activator can be installed either left or right handed.
The valve activation device is subsea resettable. It features a paddle which is rotated by ROV to the closed position and the system recharged.
The rod arm is then pushed back into position by ROV, ready for re-use.
The valve activation system has been deployed on a number of IWOCS emergency disconnection systems.
The valve activates by the movement of the Lower Marine Riser Package (LMRP) drifting away from the BOP on a subsea well.
The movement of the LMRP overcomes the resistance of the spring detention cartridge.
