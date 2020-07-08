Webtool subsea cable gripper fleet ready for action

Webtool

Webtool has announced the CRT200 Cable Gripper Hire Fleet with an initial three CRT200 available for immediate hire.

The DNV GL approved cable recovery tool, allows subsea recovery of damaged cable and umbilical up to 1500 metres depth.

The CRT200 can recover large diameter cable up to 203 milimetres (8 inches) diameter.

An ROV guides and lowers the gripper onto the end of the cable without preliminary clearing of the soil around the cable.

The mechanically locked gripping action ensures the umbilical cannot escape during retrieval. Moreover, an internal clutch mechanism prevents damage from overtightening.

Specifically, by gripping the end of the cable, it makes subsequent handling easier, enabling the cable recovery to a reeler or spooler on the surface vessel, Allspeeds explains.

The CRT200 cable gripper weighs approximately 600 kilograms and has a maximum load capacity of 20 tonnes.

It comes with hydraulic hot stab or torque bucket interface and can stay subsea up to 20 days between projects.

The CRT200 is available from Webtool and also Aleron Subsea as part of the ROVQUIP range.

ROV tooling firm ROVQUIP expanded its rental capabilities with the CRT200T earlier this year.

Allspeeds in the UK is the exclusive designer and manufacturer of the Webtool CRT200.