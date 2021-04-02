Well-Safe preparing for rig acceptance audits

April 2, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Well abandonment services provider Well-Safe Solutions has completed the intake of its new asset and is now preparing for rig acceptance audits in the coming weeks.

Source: Well-Safe Solutions

Well-Safe Solutions bought the West Epsilon jack-up rig from Seadrill in September 2020. The rig was then renamed into Well-Safe Protector.

Built in 1993, the asset is a heavy-duty, harsh environment jack-up with an extensive operational history in the North Sea.

Following a shipyard stay in Norway, the rig arrived in Invergordon, Scotland in December 2020 for preparations ahead of deployment on decommissioning projects in early 2021.

Specifically, the asset will be used for enhanced plug and abandonment projects.

Ever since it bought the rig last year, the company has been working to achieve the milestones set out as part of its rig readiness and onboarding programs.

In an update on Friday, the company said that the rig has since undergone a complete Special Periodic Survey and all operational equipment has been fully re-activated & tested.

“Our Well-Safe crew are now focusing on integrating all our processes and systems by taking lessons from our Well-Safe Guardian experience in preparation for rig acceptance audits in the coming weeks”, the company said.

The company emphasised that one of its key milestones was achieving the HSE Safety Case, which was completed, submitted, and approved by the regulator ahead of the planned schedule and is now in place.

With all technical documentation in place and the completion of the drilling equipment, our seven-month project involving over 105,000 manhours of work is now complete, Well-Safe concluded.