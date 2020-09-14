Well-Safe to create 100 new jobs after buying Seadrill rig for P&A projects

September 14, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Well-Safe Solutions has acquired the West Epsilon jack-up rig from Seadrill sparking another job boost for the company. Namely, this move will create around 100 new jobs.

Built in 1993, the asset is a heavy-duty, harsh environment jack-up with an extensive operational history in the North Sea.

The news comes following the company’s acquisition of the Well-Safe Guardian in April 2019 and adds to its portfolio of decommissioning assets.

Well-Safe said on Monday it will start work immediately on the newly renamed Well-Safe Protector to undertake an upgrade and modification programme, ready to deploy the unit specifically for enhanced plug and abandonment projects in early 2021.

Phil Milton, CEO Well-Safe Solutions, said: “The acquisition of this asset allows us to continue to deliver our vision and the business model that we set out to deliver to the industry, giving us the ability to cover both subsea wells and multiple platform projects”.

Milton added: “This further investment into the business not only strengthens our offering but will drive further recruitment with the creation of around 100 new jobs, which, during these times of great uncertainty within the industry, is welcome news.”

Operations on the upgrade and SPS renewal of the company’s first rig, the Well-Safe Guardian, were paused earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with operations now restarting and the addition of the Well-Safe Protector, Well-Safe said it is poised to be the first UK company providing a full, Tier 1, P&A specialist service from both a bespoke decommissioning semi-submersible and jack-up drilling rig.

With the industry’s number of drilling units – both semi-submersible and jack-ups – in the UKCS in decline through both retirement and cold stacking, Well-Safe is bucking the trend by investing heavily in its fleet.

The acquisition – for an undisclosed sum – will see Well-Safe’s staffing levels rise both onshore and offshore – as the company continues preparations to deploy both the Well-Safe Guardian and the Well-Safe Protector in early 2021.