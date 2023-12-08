‘West Green Shipping Corridor’ to link North America and Asia

December 8, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Canada has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to pursue the establishment of a green shipping corridor between Canada’s West Coast and ports in the United Arab Emirates, Korea and Japan.

The announcement was made by Pablo Rodriguez, the Minister of Transport, on the margins of COP28.

The international, multi-port, multi-jurisdictional green maritime corridor will extend from Canada, including Prince Rupert, Vancouver and Edmonton, to major ports in Asia and the Middle East.

Specifically, the so-called West Green Shipping Corridor will feature a unique geographical location — it is the shortest route from North America to Asia; low carbon technologies: carbon-neutral transload center and net-zero container; sprinter ships — ships that are faster, smaller and designed to only make round trips between two ports — using the most innovative zero emission technologies; and, the distribution, use, and export of clean fuels like ammonia, hydrogen, or methanol—all produced in Canada.

As explained, the MOU showcases the power of partnerships across the marine sector. Partners include indigenous groups, governments, shippers, ship builders, ports and terminal operators, clean fuel producers and clean tech companies. All parties have agreed to work together to develop this corridor.

This partnership takes advantage of clean technologies already in use or planned in every port.

“Working together is essential to a greener, more sustainable future. Through this Memorandum of Understanding, we are harnessing our collective will, investments, and momentum to ensure the global marine sector is secure, reliable, and sustainable. We’re setting a course for a net-zero future,” the Minister of Transport commented.

For Canada, this MOU builds on the significant action taken over the past few years. The Canadian Green Shipping Corridors Framework, released last year, helps guide Canadian organizations and industry in creating green shipping corridors.

The Green Shipping Corridor Program, launched on December 1, 2023, will invest in the development of these corridors —particularly on Canada’s East and West coasts, the Great Lakes, and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Green shipping corridors will play a vital role in reducing emissions from the entire range of marine shipping activities. They will encourage innovative ship technology; clean marine fuels; and the use of clean electricity and other low-carbon technologies in port operations.

Oceans North: Launch of Canada’s Green Shipping Corridor Fund will help maritime sector compete globally

Oceans North, a charity that supports marine conservation in partnership with Indigenous and coastal communities, has welcomed Transport Canada’s recent launch of the $165.4 million Green Shipping Corridor Program that will encourage the development of clean fuels and technologies at major ports, as well as the development of zero-emission vessels.

“The Green Shipping Corridor Fund is a much-needed signal to the maritime sector that the Government of Canada is committed to decarbonization, and that Canadian ports and ships have financial support to compete internationally in markets already moving to adopt zero-emission technologies and fuels,” Brent Dancey, Director of Marine Climate Action at Oceans North, said.

“Collaboration across sectors and geographies will be key to advancing the energy transition,” Dancey explained.

Oceans North recently called for Transport Canada to move forward with this fund and to mandate shore power by 2030, meaning that all ships must shut down their diesel engines and connect to electricity when at berth.

“Oceans North is pleased that Transport Canada’s Green Shipping Corridor Fund will support shore power, which is a proven way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, noise, and other forms of pollution,” Amy Nugent, Associate Director of Marine Climate Action at Oceans North, noted.

“The next step will be to establish regulations that require shore power by 2030—both to match the ambition of other jurisdictions, and to make sure that the infrastructure being built is put to full use.”