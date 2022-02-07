Western Bulk takes delivery of 1st carbon offset bio-blend bunker fuel

February 7, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian dry bulk shipping company Western Bulk has taken delivery of its first carbon offset bio-blend bunker fuel (B30) from TFG Marine, a marine fuel supply and procurement joint venture between commodity trader Trafigura and shipping firms Frontline and Golden Ocean.

Photo: Western Bulk

As informed, TFG Marine supplied 750 mt of B30 VLSFO bunker fuel to the Beks Ceyda bulk carrier in the Port of Rotterdam, with the full lifecycle emissions from the production, supply and consumption of the B30 fuel compensated with carbon credits.

“TFG Marine … is supporting customers such as Western Bulk to minimise and offset the carbon emissions generated from their shipping voyages through Trafigura’s portfolio of carbon reduction projects that are verified by leading registries,” Kenneth Dam, TFG Marine’s Global Head of Bunkering, commented.

“We assist customers with the measurement and reporting of the emissions associated with each voyage and offer a range of carbon reduction initiatives to help them achieve their emissions reduction goals.”

By blending biofuel into traditional VLSFO, 750mt of B30 grade marine fuel was supplied to the 63,600 cbm bulker, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 25 percent when compared to traditional VLSFO alone.

The remaining carbon emissions associated with the 750 mts of the delivered B30, around 2,200 mt of CO2e, were then offset with nature-based verified carbon standard credits with triple gold CCB (Climate, Community, Biodiversity Standards) certification.

“Being able to combine biofuel with carbon offsets to reduce our carbon footprint is an important new tool for our business. These are the first steps towards meeting our long term targets and to provide reduced emissions for our customers,” Jonas Larsen, Head of Bunkers and Derivatives for Western Bulk, said.

“Our industry needs to adapt to the required reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This delivery shows that we are moving in the right direction as we were able to sail the Mv Beks Ceyda for almost two months and complete two voyages with a combined greenhouse gas impact close to zero.”

