Home Propulsion Wind-assisted propulsion developers win big in latest CMDC funding round
Wind-assisted propulsion developers win big in latest CMDC funding round

January 26, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Wind-assisted propulsion developers in the UK have secured major victories in the latest round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), which has assigned £33 million (€38.6 million) for new technologies to 33 projects across all twelve regions of the UK.

Source: GT Green Technologies