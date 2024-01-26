Premium
Wind-assisted propulsion developers win big in latest CMDC funding round
Wind-assisted propulsion developers in the UK have secured major victories in the latest round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), which has assigned £33 million (€38.6 million) for new technologies to 33 projects across all twelve regions of the UK.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 4 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 4 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 66/ year
Save 15%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...