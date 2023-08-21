GT Green Technologies works with BV to secure AiP for its AirWing solution

August 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Bureau Veritas classification society has teamed up with UK-headquartered wind propulsion specialist GT Green Technologies, with the goal of providing approval in principle (AiP) for their AirWing technology.

Three AirWing™ systems fitted to a 225m bulk carrier; Image credit: GT Green Technologies

The company believes that the AiP from Bureau Veritas would be an important step forward for the design of the AirWing20™ system, which has also been awarded funding by the UK Government’s Department for Transport, through its Transport Research InnovationGrant (TRIG) program.

GT Green Technologies has developed a wingsail that incorporates novel air-flow technology that maximizes thrust output achieving fuel savings ranging between 10-30% for retrofits and greater savings for newbuilds. The technology is patent-pending.

Meanwhile, the company has teamed up with PEI TECH LLC to deliver the first AirWing20™ unit for installation on a vessel in 2024. The UK-based wind propulsion technology developer has also entered into a ‘major partnership with a prominent shipowner’ for the inaugural installation of the AirWing20™ system.

However, the company is yet to disclose further details on the deal which are expected to be announced shortly.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Bureau Veritas to classify our revolutionary AirWing20™ technology. This collaboration solidifies our commitment to delivering the best-in-class solution to the market. With this significant milestone, we are gaining tremendous momentum, assembling a talented team, and taking concrete steps toward reshaping the industry for the better,” George Thompson, CEO of GT Green Technologies, said.

“Our rapid progress is also thanks to the backing we received from the UK Government’s TRIG program. Our selection as a recipient of this prestigious grant reflects our commitment to revolutionizing the shipping industry with cutting-edge, environment saving technology. We also look forward to sharing news in the near future on the installation of the first AirWing20™ unit on a vessel, along with other significant collaborations.”

“We recognize the innovative potential of GT Green Technologies’ AirWing20™ system. The classification process is an important step in the technical validation of this solution to address compliance with applicable class rules, notations and other regulations, and helps to pave the way for the next phases of development,” Laurent Leblanc, Senior Vice President, Technical & Operations at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said.

GT Green Technologies said that the financial support received through the UK Government’s TRIG program was a significant achievement for the AirWing20™ project together with the support from partnerships with PEI Tech LLC, SABE Fluid Dynamics, Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), and other industry leaders that paved the way for the development and delivery of the technology.