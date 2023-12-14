WinGD gets BV AiP for dual-fuel ammonia engine safety concept

December 14, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French classification society Bureau Veritas has added its vote of confidence to Swiss marine power company WinGD’s ammonia-fueled X-DF-A dual-fuel engine, granting approval in principle (AiP) for the engine’s safety concept.

WinGD

The certificate ceremony was held last week at the Marintec exhibition in Shanghai.

Specifically, the safety concept describes how risks associated with using ammonia as a fuel are controlled under reasonably foreseeable abnormal conditions, as well as possible failure scenarios and their control measures. It is therefore a key element for demonstrating a safe engine room concept and the capability for safe vessel operation using ammonia as fuel.

“Our steady and systematic approach to the new fuel technology coupled with collaborative efforts with esteemed partners like Bureau Veritas, reaffirms our commitment to safety, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. This latest AiP underscores WinGD’s leadership in introducing carbon-free ammonia power to the deep-sea fleet. Teaming up with expert partners, such as BV, ensures that these cutting-edge technologies will be available well ahead of emission targets, providing operators with essential planning space and valuable hands-on experience,” Volkmar Galke, WinGD Director Sales, said.

Bureau Veritas, represented by Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President, Marine & Offshore North Asia & China, emphasized the crucial need for trust in new technologies within the maritime industry’s ongoing evaluation of diverse transition pathways.

“This AiP instils confidence in early adopters that, subject to careful considerations in design, build, integration, and operation, the ammonia two-stroke engine can effectively address the rising demand for sustainable solutions. BV is proud to have collaborated with WinGD on this groundbreaking development,” Gregg-Smith commented.

The AiP comes after confirmed orders for X-DF-A in two bore sizes. The first engine to be developed, the 52-bore X52DF‑A, will be available for delivery from Q1 2025 and applies to a range of vessels including gas and bulk carriers.

As the industry moves at an accelerated pace towards a carbon-free future, the safety concept AiP is among the necessary steps giving shipowners the assurances they need to move ahead with ammonia-fuelled vessel designs.

X-DF-A engines will operate on the diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, maintaining the same rating field as WinGD’s existing X-engines.

In September this year, WinGD received the first AiP from the UK’s classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its two-stroke engines fueled with ammonia.

In related news, the Swiss engine designer has established a partnership with Swedish sustainable solutions provider Alfa Laval in which Alfa Laval will deliver two fuel supply systems (FSS) for testing WinGD’s ammonia-fueled engine in early 2024.

The partnership, announced earlier this week, is seen as a significant step forward in the development of ammonia as a future fuel for marine vessels.