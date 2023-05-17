WinGD powers NYK Line’s LNG-hybrid car carriers

May 17, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Swiss marine power company WinGD said that its dual-fuel X-DF2.0 engines will power two newly delivered car carriers for Japanese ship owner NYK Line.

Image credit: NYK Line

The LNG-hybrid vessels feature emissions reduction technology, energy management, and digital optimisation solutions with the engine at the heart of the energy ecosystem.



The installation has been described as the most comprehensive one to date for the company, and it includes WinGD’s X-DF2.0 Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER), X-EL Energy Manager and WinGD integrated Digital Expert (WiDE).

X-EL Energy Management offers a new battery-hybrid power integration and sustainability service. By integrating two-stroke marine engine control into the electrified vessel power system, X-EL widens the range of vessels that can benefit from electrification as shipping seeks to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.



Furthermore, WiDE engine monitoring and diagnostics uses a digital twin of the unique system to compare ideal and actual behavior based on real-time operation and conditions. Anomalies from expected behavior are detected, diagnosed and communicated to crew and shoreside teams with advice for troubleshooting and maintenance.

“These vessels highlight our most comprehensive representation to date of our ecosystem of solutions. They represent significant firsts and milestones for WinGD,” Stefan Goranov, WinGD General Manager, Sustainability Solutions, said.



“This is the first deployment of X-EL Energy Manager and the first delivery of our X-DF2.0 technology. The vessels demonstrate how efficiency can be achieved through a holistic ecosystem approach to vessel power and propulsion.”



The 7,000 CEU pure car and truck carriers Jasmine Leader and Wild Rose Leader are the first of a four-strong series of vessels for NYK Line using the same, extensive suite of WinGD solutions.

The LNG-battery hybrid configuration comprises 7X62DF-2.1 two-stroke engines coupled with shaft generator, DC-links, batteries, and bow thruster drives, with system integration and holistic energy management.



The vessels are the first in operation with WinGD’s X-DF2.0 iCER technology which is designed to cool and recirculate part of the exhaust gas through a low-pressure path during operation in gas mode. According to WinGD, The iCER technology reduces methane slip by 50% while providing significant efficiency gains.



NYK Line has noted that the new vessels, which also feature an enhanced hull design and other fuel economy features, will be 40% more energy efficient than conventionally fuelled ships in the same NYK Line fleet. This will take the vessels well beyond current and future CII requirements and past International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) current greenhouse gas emission target for 2030.



“These LNG-hybrid vessels are among the most sophisticated and efficient car carriers ever built and are central to our fleet renewal plan targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. With WinGD’s engine, energy management and digital monitoring systems onboard, they mark an important step towards delivering decarbonised vehicle transport for our customers,” said NYK Line Mr. Keita Fukunaga, Deputy Manager/Ship Design Team/Technical Group.



The vessels were delivered from Jinling Shipyard in China, where the remaining sister vessels will also be built.