NYK welcomes 2nd LNG-powered RoRo into the fleet

April 24, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Japanese shipping major NYK Line has taken delivery of the second of four LNG-fuelled pure car truck carriers (PCTC), named Wild Rose Leader.

Image credit China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

The 7,000-CEU car carrier was built by Chinese shipbuilder China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co.

The four units were ordered by NYK at the yard back in 2020.

The vessel measures a total length of 199 meters and a molded width of 38 meters, making it one of the largest ships in its class. One of the key features of this ship is its 12 car decks, 4 movable decks, 1 tailgate and 1 side door, which offer ample space for cargo and passengers.

To facilitate movement within the ship, the decks are connected by movable ramps, ensuring seamless connectivity and ease of access for passengers and crew.

The ship, like its sister vessels, is equipped with battery hybrid technology, aimed at improving fuel efficiency by mitigating main engine and electrical generator load fluctuations through the support of batteries.

The vessel is fitted with Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) 7X62DF2.1 low-pressure dual-fuel engines by CSSC-MES Diesel (CMD). The engine includes iCER (Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling). This means that the engine consumes less gas and reduces GHG by cutting methane emissions from the exhaust gas by approximately 50%.

The use of LNG fuel combined with other energy-efficiency solutions such as hull modification is expected to contribute to a reduction of sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by 99% compared to ships fueled by heavy fuel oil. Likewise, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions are set to be cut by 96%, and CO2 emissions by approximately 40% or more (per unit of transportation), according to NYK Line.

The first vessel from the series, Jasmine Leader was delivered in February 2023.