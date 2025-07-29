Back to overview
EXMAR launches its first ammonia-powered gas carrier

Vessels
July 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Belgian shipping company EXMAR has launched its first ammonia-powered gas carrier at HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea.

EXMAR via LinkedIn

Described as the “world’s first” oceangoing ammonia-powered gas carrier, the newbuild hit the water on July 26.

The 46,000 cubic meter (cbm) LPG/ammonia carrier is fitted with an ammonia two-stroke engine (X52DF-A) developed by Swiss marine power company WinGD.

It features a length of 190 meters and a width of 30.4 meters, with three cargo holds for transporting liquefied gas, including LPG and ammonia.

The vessel is also equipped with various eco-friendly technologies, such as a shaft generator that produces electricity by utilizing the rotating shaft of the propulsion engine, and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

This is the first of four ammonia-powered sister vessels to be built at HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard for EXMAR.

Once delivered, the newbuilds will be owned and operated by EXMAR LPG France, a subsidiary of EXMAR established in November 2024.

