WinGD’s biggest X-DF dual-fuel engine wins Guinness World Records power title

WinGD’s 12X92DF engine has been awarded the Guinness World Records for the most powerful Otto-cycle engine ever built.

In tests carried out at engine builder CSSC-MES Diesel Co (CSSC-CMD) and verified by Guinness World Records, for the official record title ‘Most powerful marine internal combustion engine (otto cycle) commercially available’, the 2,140-tonne engine demonstrated a power of 63,840 kW at a speed of 80 rpm.

CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE’s arrival at Le Havre, France, 21 January 2021. Photo courtesy of the CMA CGM Group

The super-sized engines fueled from 18,600 cbm tanks, containing enough liquefied natural gas (LNG) to sail complete Asia to Europe round trip, will propel nine 23,000 TEU containerships operated by French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM.



These ships are the result of seven years of research and development, and a concentration of technological innovations.

The company has named five LNG-fuelled 23,000 TEU containerships from the series so far, the most recent being CMA CGM Rivoli.

In the first half of 2021, another four 23,000TEU dual-fuel container ships will join the CMA CGM fleet.



“The future uptake of LNG as a marine fuel is being driven by large merchant vessels with two-stroke engines, where the savings – and the environmental benefits – are the greatest,” WinGD CEO Klaus Heim said.

“We are delighted with this achievement, which was made possible by CMA CGM’s strong vision and close cooperation with engine builder CSSC-CMD and Bureau Veritas. The 12X92DF is not just the biggest dual-fuel engine in our portfolio – it is now officially the most powerful of its type in the world.”

“The WinGD marine internal combustion engine is thoroughly deserving of its GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. Records for engineering excellence never fail to fascinate, and this title is testament to the skill of the team at WinGD that had the vision and dedication to deliver the technology behind the title,” Guinness World Records Vice President, Neil Foster said.

The ground-breaking engine series draws on design and field experience earned through an installed base of more than 100 X-DF engines logging nearly 1 million running hours with almost 400 X-DF engines on order, WinGD said.

12X92DF engine particulars