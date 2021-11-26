Wood secures work on Turkey’s largest gas reserve

November 26, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Scottish consulting and engineering company Wood has secured a contract with Turkish Petroleum (TP) for the Sakarya gas field development project.

Under the contract, Wood will undertake the integrated project management and engineering verification for the first engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) phase of the project.

The phase includes engineering, procurement and installation of the subsea production system, gas transport pipeline and umbilical, and onshore processing facility in Filyos.

As informed, the contract follows Wood’s support to TP throughout the project’s pre-FEED and FEED phase last year.

Andy Hemingway, president of Energy, Innovation & Optimisation at Wood, said: “The Sakarya gas field will make a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Turkish energy industry and the wider economy. With decades of experience, Wood is uniquely positioned to deliver on this new contract, and we are delighted to be continuing our longstanding working relationship with TP on this milestone project”.

To remind, the EPCI contract for subsea equipment for the Sakarya development was awarded to the consortium of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger.

Located 150 kilometres off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea, the Sakarya gas field has a confirmed capacity of 405 billion cubic metres (bcm) (14 tcf) of natural gas, which makes it Turkey’s largest gas reserve.

As informed, upon completion of the first phase in 2023, 10 million cubic meters (mcm) per day of gas will be delivered to the Turkish grid.

The scale of the reserves is said to have the capacity to help Turkey cut its dependence on energy imports if the gas can be commercially extracted and potentially meet the country’s energy needs for 20 years.