Woodside picks Strohm’s TCP for Scarborough emergency response system

August 9, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Strohm has been contracted to manufacture and deliver two thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) flowlines as part of the relief well emergency response plans for the well construction phase of Woodside Energy’s Scarborough field development.

The emergency response system, with two 600-metre long TCP flowlines, will be stored onshore for timely deployment to the field in the unlikely event of a drilling-related source control incident.

Two floating drill rigs would pump high-density kill fluid, utilising well kill manifolds on the seabed. The TCP flowlines would be laid on the seabed to connect the manifolds, facilitating the comingling of kill fluid to a relief well.

Under the contract, Strohm will deliver TCP Flowlines with each spooled onto storage and installation baskets which can be lowered to the seabed from a local inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) vessel of opportunity.

According to Strohm, this is the first time TCP has been chosen for this application.

Fabienne Ellington, Strohm’s VP for Middle East & Asia-Pacific, said: “Having recently successfully installed a TCP Jumper for Woodside in its Julimar field, we are very proud our technology has been selected for their vital emergency response system. This collaboration further develops the strong working relationship between our two companies.”

The development of the Scarborough field in the Exmouth sub-basin off the coast of Western Australia will feature up to 13 subsea production wells to be constructed and tied back to a floating platform moored in 900 metres depth of water.

Gas from the field will be processed at the expanded Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility near Karratha. In its entirety, the development represents an investment of $12 billion.

To remind, Woodside and its partner BHP Petroleum made the final investment decision to proceed with the Scarborough project back in November 2021.

The joint venture received key primary approvals from the Commonwealth-Western Australian Joint Authority in April to support the execution of the project.

Two months later, Woodside reported that the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) started proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia in relation to the environmental assessment of the Scarborough project, seeking an injunction to restrain project activities.

The company recently hired Shearwater GeoServices to deliver a 4D baseline survey over the Scarborough and Jupiter gas fields, scheduled to commence in the third quarter of the year.

