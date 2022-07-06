Shearwater to perform 4D baseline survey for Australia’s Woodside

July 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract by Woodside to deliver a 4D baseline survey over gas fields in the Carnarvon Basin offshore Australia.

The survey is planned to commence in the third quarter of the year and will cover the Scarborough and Jupiter gas fields.

Geo Coral, quipped with multicomponent sensor streamers, will conduct the survey, which will take two or three months.

According to Shearwater, the objective is to provide a modern, robust high-definition survey for development planning, and ultimately be used as the baseline for time-lapse data in the event of acquisition of future monitoring seismic surveys.

“This new award by Woodside demonstrates continuing commitment to invest in 4D time-lapse for development and reservoir management of their natural gas resources,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

“Natural gas is a key low carbon fuel for the future, and high-end seismic surveys are a critical tool for advanced management of these resources.”

The fields are part of the Greater Scarborough gas fields which are estimated to hold 13.0 TCF (2C, 100%) of dry gas.

The Scarborough offshore gas project is located in the North Carnarvon Basin, approximately 375 kilometers off the coast of Western Australia. It is estimated to contain 11.1 trillion cubic feet of dry gas.

Woodside and its partner BHP Petroleum made the final investment decision to proceed with the Scarborough project back in November 2021.

The joint venture received key primary approvals from the Commonwealth-Western Australian Joint Authority in April to support the execution of the project.

Last month, Woodside reported that the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) started proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia in relation to the environmental assessment of the Scarborough project, seeking an injunction to restrain project activities.

