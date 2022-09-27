World Maritime Day 2022: Maritime community talks energy-efficient technologies

September 27, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is shining a spotlight on the role of emerging technologies to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future.

During the World Maritime Day 2022, on 29 September, celebrations will focus on the theme of ‘New technologies for greener shipping‘, providing a platform to showcase inclusive maritime innovation, research and development, and the demonstration and deployment of new technologies.

“Our theme ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ opens up a larger conversation about shipping’s direction and how technology can be harnessed for a more sustainable future. It also provides an incentive to further examine how digitalization and automation can support shipping. But technological solutions for cleaner, safer and more sustainable shipping must also benefit people. In this regard, the impact on seafarers and other marine personnel, including the need for training must be considered,” IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said in his message on the World Maritime theme.

Global theme for greener tomorrow

The 2022 theme aims to promote inclusive innovation and uptake of new technologies to support the needs for a greener transition of the maritime sector, especially in the context of developing countries, and in particular the small island developing States (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs).

The theme is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDGs 13 and 14 on climate action and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources; SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure; and SDG 17, which highlights the importance of partnerships and implementation to achieve these goals.

Spreading knowledge and starting conversations

Knowledge sharing is crucial for a shared innovation journey, according to the UN maritime body. IMO is hosting a two-day Innovation Forum and engaging global audiences to share their thoughts on the World Maritime theme via social media.

The IMO-UNEP-Norway Innovation Forum (held on 28 and 29 September 2022 both in person at IMO Headquarters in London and on a hybrid basis with livestream) aims to champion innovation to accelerate the transition of the marine sector towards a zero- and low-emission future.

The World Maritime Day Parallel Event (WMDPE) will be held in Durban, South Africa, from 12 to 14 October 2022.

Next year, the maritime community will celebrate “MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on” as the 2023 World Maritime Theme.