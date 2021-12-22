World’s 1st theatre ship gets eSAIL

December 22, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

La Naumon, the first theatre vessel in the world, has been equipped with eSAIL, a wind-assisted propulsion technology provided by Spanish cleantech engineering company bound4blue.

Photo: bound4blue

The 18-metre-high rigid sail, equipped with a tilting mechanism and an autonomous control system, is said to comply with International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) emissions reduction regulations, such as the upcoming EEXI and CII measures.

“Our rigid sails are quick and simple to install. Before the installation, a detailed vessel transformation project is performed and submitted to the class society and flagging state for approval,” José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO of bound4blue, explained.

“Later, prior to the installation, the foundation and electrical work is completed. The installation can then be performed afloat, like in the case of La Naumon, during a scheduled drydocking or during any port call, as the operation takes less than a day.”

This installation, approved by classification society DNV, has been done within the framework of the GREENing the Blue project, co-funded by the European Union.

The Spanish shipyard Astander has participated in the project leading all the installation phase of the sail and the German company Lanitz Aviation has tested new lightweight materials to be applied in the maritime sector.

The project aims to promote the use of wind power to propel vessels, thus reducing fuel consumption and pollutant emissions.

Related Article long read Posted: 2 months ago Premium 30,000 existing ships ready for wind propulsion tech Posted: 2 months ago



“Reducing CO2 is one of the most ambitious goals for the maritime industry in upcoming years and installing this sail helps ships consume less fuel without losing competitive performance, and therefore, emit less,” Juan Luis Sánchez, Director of Astander, said.

“GREENing the BLUE is the first rigid sail installation project for Astander, and we can highlight that collaborating with bound4blue has been a great opportunity. It has been a great start and we hope to have the opportunity to work on more similar projects with other shipowners.”

The suction sail, in addition to co-propelling La Naumon, will also be the main stage of the wind theatre.

“I imagine the eSAIL slowly rising to the magical wind of music, pyrotechnics and light. A trapeze artist with the wings of a butterfly, representing the transformation of renewable and circular energy, will fly anchored at its tip. It will be an immersive and global show that will provoke change and ignite consciences,” Carlus Padrissa, Creative Director of La Fura dels Baus, said.

Photo: bound4blue

La Naumon is an itinerant theatre-ship led by La Fura dels Baus and production company Elipsis Oboard, offering art, innovation and sustainability as a response to the world’s challenges. It is also a forum for dissemination and debate.

The ship will be a large floating stage, ideal for macro shows of La Fura dels Baus, which can be seen from the pier or from the beach, and the hold will be equipped to host exhibitions and more intimate performances. The Naumon also has its own onboard laboratory to do tests of innovation projects. It could also serve as an environment to develop new renewable energies and to analyse the impact of mankind on the planet.