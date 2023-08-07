Sungrow wins L&T supply contract for NEOM green hydrogen project

August 7, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Sungrow, a global inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, has signed a contract with Indian Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply inverter skid solutions for a 2.2 GWac PV plant for the NEOM green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia.

Courtesy of NEOM

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), a joint venture created by ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, will integrate up to 4 GW of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026, and Sungrow is already engaged in the project.

A few quarters back, Sungrow signed a contract with L&T to supply 400 MWh energy storage systems comprising a DC capacity of 536 MW / 600 MWh to the project, and its 1+X modular inverter solution for the 2.2 GWac PV plant is another supply it will contribute to it.

Sungrow said the solution is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters, featuring a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combing eight units together, bringing a more flexible design for different blocks sizes and making the on-site operation and maintenance easier.

It noted that each module is designed with an independent MPPT, further improving the power generation capacity of the power plant, and added that, tailored for this project, the medium-voltage station integrated 1+X modular inverter of 8.8 MW capacity is offered.

Sungrow also claimed that the solution is resilient to sandy, dry and windy conditions, and can work stably in extremely high temperatures. Moreover, it is equipped with intelligent string-level diagnosis to improve the power yield and real-time parallel arc detection to protect system safety further, the company said, noting that these advantages help lower the overall operational cost.

James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with L&T to bring our products to the landmark NEOM green hydrogen project… Sungrow will continue to follow our mission of ‘clean power for all’ and is preparing for the major challenges and opportunities towards the carbon neutrality of Saudi Arabia.”

T. Madhava Das, L&T Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), said the company is “very glad to partner with Sungrow on a project of such magnitude.”

To remind, L&T company is the EPC solution provider for the renewable energy and associated evacuation infrastructure for the project.

READ MORE

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel: