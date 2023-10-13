World’s most compact marine hydrogen fuel cell in the making

October 13, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030 has elaborated on “the world’s most power-dense marine and heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell module”, the FCM400.

Courtesy of TECO 2030

TECO 2030’s fuel cell system has been developed along with an inherent safety concept, this means that the design and operation of fuel cells minimize consequence of potential hazards. This includes a separate and independent safety system, venting arrangement, certified and field proven components, and robust containment systems.

The FCM400 has a dynamic load which relates to the ability of the fuel cell to rapidly respond to changes in power demand, which is important for mobility and grid applications were power requirements can change swiftly. The fuel cell module has already obtained approval in principle (AiP) from DNV and currently undergoing a type approval process for maritime and heavy-duty applications.

Furthermore, FCM400 is inherently gas-safe to accommodate easy integration onboard a ship for zero-emission energy generation, according to the company.

“Our fuel cell isn’t just resilient, it is practically invincible and can be used for whatever high-power application needed. The system is easily scalable in power increments of 400kW, and can be utilized in multimegawatt power source applications,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO at TECO 2030.

To remind, in January this year, TECO 2030 announced that the development of FCM400 entered final phase.