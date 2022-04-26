Worley to deliver main FEED services for West African gas pipeline

April 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Worley has won a contract to provide main front-end engineering design (FEED Phase II) services for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project.

The overall FEED services will be managed by Intecsea, Worley’s offshore engineering consultancy business in The Hague, the Netherlands. This includes the development of the project implementation framework and supervision of the engineering survey.

The onshore FEED scope, the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Land Acquisition Studies (LAS) will be delivered by the company’s team in London, UK.

The project will also be supported by Worley’s network of offices in Africa and its global integrated delivery team in Hyderabad, India.

Advisian, the Worley consulting business, will explore the acceleration of electrification and the feasibility of energy self-sufficiency in the region.

The company’s UK and Madrid offices will set out the potential to use renewable energy resources to power the pipeline and reduce the project’s carbon footprint.

Source: Worley

According to Worley, the engineering study is progressing in accordance with the initial project planning.

The over 7,000-kilometer-long gas pipeline, being operated by Morocco’s Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), will link Nigeria with Morocco, crossing 11 west African countries and extending to Europe.

Once completed, the project will be the longest offshore pipeline in the world and the second-longest pipeline overall.

It is expected to help boost local industries and economies by delivering a reliable and sustainable energy source, as well as support industrial development and create employment opportunities.