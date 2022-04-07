XOCEAN USV to survey 588 MW UK offshore wind farm

April 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Ireland’s XOCEAN is set to soon commence non-intrusive unmanned subsea surveys of the inter-array cables and turbine locations at the operational Beatrice offshore wind farm in the UK.

XOCEAN’s uncrewed surface vessel (USV) X14 will begin the operations on 20 April for a duration of about 7 days on a 24-hour basis, weather-dependant.

A support vessel, yet to be confirmed, will escort the 4.5-meter long USV from Wick Harbour to open water and will be available on standby throughout the campaign.

At the beginning of the year, XOCEAN launched a new XO-450 USV, the X-16, as part of the company’s plans to double its fleet size in 2022.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago XOCEAN to launch commercial USV production that could create 1000+ jobs Posted: 2 months ago

The Beatrice offshore wind farm is located approximately 13 kilometers off the northeast coast of Scotland and is operated and maintained from its base at Wick Harbour.

The 588 MW project, which comprises 84 Siemens 7 MW turbines, became fully operational in June 2019, following seven years of development and three years of construction.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: