Yangzijiang Shipbuilding scores 24,000 TEU boxship deal as Chinese builders seal 6 orders for world’s largest ULCVs
Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group has won a contract to build two 24,000 TEU ultra large containerships, the world’s largest boxships and the largest containerships to be built by the yard.
The ships, being built for an unnamed owner, will feature optimized hull designs, high-efficiency propellers and energy-saving technology. They will meet the EEDI Phase III requirements.
The ships will be fitted with hybrid scrubbers and will run on traditional fuels.
The contract is being announced on the back of a major deal being reported by Chinese media outlets.
Specifically, the Chinese Bank of Communications Financial Leasing has reportedly ordered four 24,000 TEU ULCVs from China Shipbuilding Trading Co.
Two units from the series will be built by Hudong Zhonghua, while the remaining two will be built by Jiangnan Shipyard.
Rumour has it that all six ships will be chartered by MSC.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Hudong-Zhonghua and Jiangnan Shipyard already have extensive experience in building complex containerships, having launched delivery of the world’s largest LNG-powered boxships to CMA CGM earlier this year- starting with the 23,000 TEU CMA CGM Jacques Saade in September.
French container shipping major CMA CGM has taken delivery of four 23,000 TEU ultra large containerships of the total of nine ULCVs ordered back in 2017.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 6 days ago
CMA CGM names 4th 23,000 TEU LNG-powered boxship
French container shipping major CMA CGM has named its fourth LNG-powered 23,000 TEU ultra large cont...Posted: 6 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
CMA CGM's third LNG-powered giant delivered
CMA CGM’s third ultra-large LNG-powered containership Palais Royal left the Jiangnan shipyard on Cha...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 6 days ago
ONE reveals LoI to charter six 24,000+TEU newbuild behemoths
Ocean Network Express (ONE) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the shipown...Posted: 6 days ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
CMA CGM takes delivery of world’s largest LNG-powered vessel
French shipping group CMA CGM has taken the delivery of its first 23,000 TEU containership, the worl...Posted: 3 months ago