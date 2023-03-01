Yilport takes over operations at Croatia’s Port of Sibenik

March 1, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Yilport Holding, a unit of Turkish Yildrim Group, has revealed that it took over the operations at the Port of Sibenik in Croatia in the first week of February.

Port of Sibenik

As informed, Yilport plans to turn the Port of Sibenik into a multi-purpose terminal, offering diversified services.

Credit: Port of Sibenik

Specifically, in the first phase of the project, the company will rehabilitate the quality, productivity, and efficiency of existing operations, install one more mobile harbor crane, and increase storage capacity at the terminal.

Furthermore, the terminal will be dredged from -10 meters to -13 meters of the draft to allow access for larger vessels up to Panamax size.

Also, Yilport will install the third mobile harbor crane after container operations start at the terminal.

On the other hand, the second phase of the proposed business plan includes startup investments for RoRo and liquid cargo services.

Yilport Holding targets €50 million of investments in three phases to develop a productive and efficient multi-purpose terminal.

The Port of Sibenik is located 350 kilometers from Zagreb, and 3 kilometers away from the highway connecting Zagreb to the Adriatic Sea.

The terminal has direct railway connection to Zagreb. The port currently serves Croatian and Bosnian bulk cargo and general cargo clients by rail and road network connections.

The port currently has three berths at -10 meters quay depth, and handles general cargo ships up to 50,000 tons.

Moreover, the port offers warehouses with conveyor systems and handles 2,000 TEU container vessels.

In the future, under Yilport’s management, the Port of Sibenik will diversify the overall service portfolio with its strategic location, connecting to other ports in the Mediterranean region.

The takeover is part of Yildrim Group’s acquisition of Petrokemija d.d., the largest fertilizer plant in Croatia. The port used to operate as the main fertilizer-handling port in the country. In addition to fertilizers, wood products and aluminium are the most handled products at the port.