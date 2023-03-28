ZIM and Shell wrap up 1st LNG bunkering in Jamaican waters

March 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Israel’s shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and oil and gas major Shell International Petroleum Company have completed the bunkering of containership ZIM Sammy Ofer with liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Jamaican waters.

ZIM Sammy Ofer is the first in a series of ten 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships that ZIM plans to deploy on their ZCP trade line. The construction of the vessel began at the end of 2021, while the launching ceremony took place in Geoje in October last year. The ship was officially christened this February.

For these vessels, ZIM recently signed a ten-year marine LNG sales and purchase agreement with Shell.

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica has supported Shell and ZIM in enabling LNG bunkering in Jamaica.

“We are proud to be able offer and promote LNG bunkering in Jamaica,” said Rear Admiral Peter Brady, Director-General at Maritime Authority of Jamaica.

“Decarbonization of the shipping industry is critical and, being readily available today, LNG is a key part of the transition to cleaner marine fuels. This offering will not only grow local businesses but also encourage companies to embrace sustainable solutions.”

“The safe and efficient LNG bunkering of the ZIM SAMMY OFER is a great achievement for all parties involved. This is the first vessel in our growing LNG-powered fleet that will enable ZIM to be more carbon and cost efficient, thereby improving our competitive position, particularly on the strategic Asia to USEC trade, and allowing customers to reduce their carbon footprint,” David Arbel, ZIM EVP COO, stated.

“This landmark bunking safely completed in collaboration with ZIM and the Maritime Authority of Jamaica expands our LNG bunkering network to the Caribbeans. With every new bunkering location added to our footprint, we are demonstrating LNG as the lowest-carbon fuel available at scale today, enabling the shipping sector to start decarbonizing,” Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Head of Downstream LNG at Shell said.

“Kingston, Jamaica is a new LNG bunkering location for Shell, expanding its global LNG bunkering network to 16 locations, across 11 countries. To date, Shell has already achieved over 1,000 safe ship-to-ship bunkering operations to its customers.”