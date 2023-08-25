ZTT to deliver east part of export cable system for Gennaker offshore wind farm

August 25, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable (ZTTSC) has secured an EPCI contract with 50Hertz for the eastern part of the grid connection for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German sector of the Baltic Sea.

OST-6-1 / Gennaker OWF grid connection: Image source: 50Hertz

The grid connection for the 927 MW offshore wind farm (OST-6-1), being developed by Skyborn Renewables (formerly wpd offshore), consists of two offshore substations and export cable systems.

For the submarine and land cable systems, 50Hertz launched a tender in November last year, with the tender divided into two lots, Lot 1 being for the western part of the connection and Lot 2 for the eastern part.

As reported earlier today (25 August), the contract for the western export cable system of the OST-6-1 project has been awarded to Hellenic Cables.

According to the information provided in the tender invitation, for the eastern part, ZTT will deliver a high-voltage (HV) electrical grid connection system including ancillary systems, accessories and parts for the cable system between the Offshore Substation East and the onshore substation i.R. Gnewitz with a total route length of approximately 88 kilometres.

The cable route consists of approximately 33 kilometres of onshore cable and 55 kilometres of offshore cable.

The tender Lot 2 for OST-6-1 East also covers the delivery of one HV by-pass system, including ancillary systems, accessories and parts, for the connection between Offshore Substation West and the Offshore Substation East with an approximate route length of 21 kilometres.

In December 2022, a consortium of HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv-Offshore & Energy won the tender for the development of the platforms and the connected services for the 927 MW offshore wind farm.

Located 15 kilometres off the German Baltic Sea coast, Gennaker will feature 103 Siemens Gamesa 9 MW offshore wind turbines, all of which are expected to be installed and commissioned in 2026.